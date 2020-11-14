Framing a New Vision for 2021

2021 has to be better, right? Right?

Come and let us help you put together a dynamic vision board that will help you bring clarity and give you constant inspiration as you journey through the next year. A supply kit will be provided to help you make your vision come to life or sign up for just the class and work along with supplies you have on hand. Collect together any old magazines and other types of inspiration you want to use.

All participants will receive a pack of supplies in the mail or by delivery. Those local to Chattanooga will receive a piece of foam board. Ticket sales end on Tuesday, November 10 at 1pm ET.

Optional: Get two random magazines with your kit to help in gathering images. While supplies last.

Optional: Want to frame your vision? A limited number of pre-made custom wood frames are available for those local to Chattanooga for $80 ($100 value).

https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2020/11/14/framing-a-new-vision-for-2021

About the teacher:

No one should be forced to fit into one box. April Corbett loves everything that she does and encourages others to find what they love and do it. She's an engineer, maker, planner designer, productivity guru and all around crafter. She's always looking for new projects and awesome places to take her engineering career.