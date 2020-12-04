Frank Foster

Frank Foster embodies musical independence at its highest level. He not only has taken the road less traveled, but the road almost never traveled. Acting as his own record label, Management, booking agency and publishing company, he has managed to find success that some major label artists may never find. This rural Louisiana native and former oil field man has taken his songs from the campfire to the coliseum seemingly overnight, all the while gaining a following of fans whose loyalty is unmatched.

His musical journey started in 2011 with the release of his first album Rowdy Reputation. To follow that up, in the late summer of 2012, he released his second album, Red Wings and Six Strings. Each and every song from both of those albums have become nightly sing-alongs at his shows. Foster’s next 5 albums all debuted on the Billboard Country Charts.

Southern Soul was released in 2013 debuted at No. 11.Rhythm and Whiskey was released in 2014 debuted at No. 4. His early 2016 release, Boots On The Ground, debuted at No. 7. Later in 2016, he released Good Country Music, which debuted at No.13. In 2018, he released his seventh album, ’Til I’m Gone, which debuted at #2 on the Billboard Country Album Sales Charts giving Foster his highest mark yet. He’s a singer, a songwriter and his own boss. He refuses to let anyone water down his kind of country music. If he lives it, he writes it; if he writes it, he sings it; if he sings it, he believes it. Frank Foster ... a true original

This is a reduced capacity, socially distant reserved seated & standing event.

Tables, seats and sections must be purchased together for each party.

Names of each attendee is required upon purchase. (names on tickets can be changed after purchase by logging in to your eventbrite account)

Masks are required to enter and must be worn at all times except when actively eating or drinking.