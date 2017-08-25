Frank Hurd Band, Caney Creek Company
The Camp House 149 E. MLK Blvd., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
The Camp House 149 E. MLK Blvd., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee View Map
Concerts & Live Music
Tuesday
-
Kids & FamilyArt Lessons for Homeschoolers
-
Wednesday
-
Theater & DanceMiddle East Dance
-
Art & ExhibitionsBiennial Art Faculty Exhibition
-
Concerts & Live MusicEddie Pontiac
-
Concerts & Live MusicBike Night with Tyson Leamon
-
Concerts & Live MusicNo Big Deal
Thursday
-
Education & LearningNature Nuts: Why is that Turtle Beeping?
-
Concerts & Live MusicJames Crumble Trio
Friday
-
Art & ExhibitionsMuseum Hop
-
Concerts & Live MusicSummer Music Weekends
-
Concerts & Live MusicPapa Sway
-
This & ThatTourney of The Foxes
-
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
Saturday
-
Charity & FundraisersD9's 2nd Annual Tin Cup Golf Tournament
-
-
Education & LearningTerm Effects on the People Who Lived Here
-
This & ThatTourney of The Foxes
-
Theater & DanceOur Destiny Is His Legacy
-
Sunday
-
Concerts & Live MusicKyle Nachtigal
-
Concerts & Live MusicSummer Music Weekends
-
Concerts & Live MusicDr. B & The Ease
-
Concerts & Live MusicKofi Mawuko
-
Concerts & Live MusicThreadbare Skivvies
Monday
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
Concerts & Live MusicMonday Nite Big Band
-
Concerts & Live MusicDevon Gilfillian
-
Concerts & Live MusicIron & Wine
-
Concerts & Live MusicVery Open Mic