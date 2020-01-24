Franki Valli & The Four Seasons

Tivoli Theatre 709 Broad Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Oh, what a story. Frankie Valli, who came to fame in 1962 as the lead singer of the Four Seasons, is hotter than ever in the 21st century. Thanks to the volcanic success of the Tony winning musical Jersey Boys, which chronicles the life and times of Frankie and his legendary group, such classic songs as “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Walk Like a Man,” “Rag Doll,” and “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” are all the rage all over again. With the play in its seventh blockbuster year on Broadway, and five other casts performing Jersey Boys nightly from Las Vegas to London, the real Frankie Valli is also packing venues around the world.

Tivoli Theatre 709 Broad Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Concerts & Live Music
