Franz Schubert’s Mass in G-Major

Google Calendar - Franz Schubert’s Mass in G-Major - 2020-02-22 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Franz Schubert’s Mass in G-Major - 2020-02-22 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Franz Schubert’s Mass in G-Major - 2020-02-22 19:30:00 iCalendar - Franz Schubert’s Mass in G-Major - 2020-02-22 19:30:00

Chattanooga State Humanities Theatre 4501 Amnicola Highway , Chattanooga, Tennessee 37406

The Chattanooga State Concert Choir presents a Masterworks Concert featuring Franz Schubert’s Mass in G-Major on February 22 at 7:30 p.m. The concert features performances by Chattanooga state students, faculty, and local orchestral musicians.

Info

Chattanooga State Humanities Theatre 4501 Amnicola Highway , Chattanooga, Tennessee 37406 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
Google Calendar - Franz Schubert’s Mass in G-Major - 2020-02-22 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Franz Schubert’s Mass in G-Major - 2020-02-22 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Franz Schubert’s Mass in G-Major - 2020-02-22 19:30:00 iCalendar - Franz Schubert’s Mass in G-Major - 2020-02-22 19:30:00
DI 17.05

The Pulse Calendar

Wednesday

January 29, 2020

Sorry, no events.

Thursday

January 30, 2020

Friday

January 31, 2020

Saturday

February 1, 2020

Sunday

February 2, 2020

Monday

February 3, 2020

Tuesday

February 4, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours