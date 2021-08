Free Comic Book Day

Free Comic Book Day is a national holiday where you can visit your local comic shop and get free comic books! Infinity Flux, located on Hixson Pike, is giving out 3 comics per person with many opportunities to get more. Titles that will be given away include Batman, Avengers, Suicide Squad, Star Wars and many more. The event is open to everyone with content suitable for all ages. There will also be sales and giveaways on this one-day event.