Free Comic Book Day at Infinity Flux

Stop by Infinity Flux on May 5th for Free Comic Book Day! From Captain America to Spider-Man to Doctor Who and so much more, we've got 50 titles you'll be able to choose from!

Make sure to join our Facebook event page for announcements on sales we'll be having that day. Our store has the best selection of non-picked-through, well-curated comics including lots of key issues in a dedicated comic storefront! If you haven't been by in a while, this is a great time to come check out our expansion!

And if that wasn't awesome enough, local artist Tara Hamilton of ARRO Comic will be joining us as well as the Chatt Comix Co-op and Untitled Nerd Network! PLUS appearances from Chattooine featuring some of your favorite fandom characters!

We hope to see you this Saturday for some awesome comics, sales, artists/writers, and special guest characters!

For a full list of comics, check out the FCBD website: https://www.freecomicbookday.com/catalog