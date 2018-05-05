Join us at the Northgate Library on May 5th from 2:30pm-4:30pm to get free comics, while supplies last. Meet some superheroes or villains and get your picture taken with them. We'll have the button maker out and other crafts as well as legos for the builders. Come in costume for a special treat that you can get only at the Northgate Library! Free Comic Book Day is a nationwide event the first Saturday in May each year when comic book stores and libraries hand out free comics and celebrate the artists and writers of those comics
Free Comic Book Day
Chattanooga Public Library - Northgate Branch 278 Northgate mall, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37415
