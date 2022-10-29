Free Comics, Sales & Fun at Infinity Flux Comics & Games!

× Expand Infinity Flux Halloweekend at Infinity Flux!

Celebrate Halloween with Chattanooga's place for comics, fun, and games! The event will include free comics, store sales, costumes galore, and more!

Free comics while supplies last including exclusive reprints of:

- AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1

- GODZILLA: MONSTERS & PROTECTORS

- SPIDEY AND HIS AMAZING FRIENDS #1

- STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #1

- STRANGE ACADEMY #1

Free goodie bags with candy and comics for anyone who comes in costume while supplies last.

TBA Halloween sales. Follow our Instagram and Facebook for more info soon!

Store Hours and location:

Saturday: 11AM - 8PM

Sunday: 11AM - 7PM

Monday (Halloween): 12PM-7PM

3643 Hixson Pike