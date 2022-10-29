Free Comics, Sales & Fun at Infinity Flux Comics & Games!

to

Infinity Flux 3643 Hixson Pike, Suite B, Hixson, Tennessee 37415

Celebrate Halloween with Chattanooga's place for comics, fun, and games! The event will include free comics, store sales, costumes galore, and more!

Free comics while supplies last including exclusive reprints of:

- AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1

- GODZILLA: MONSTERS & PROTECTORS

- SPIDEY AND HIS AMAZING FRIENDS #1

- STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #1

- STRANGE ACADEMY #1

Free goodie bags with candy and comics for anyone who comes in costume while supplies last.

TBA Halloween sales. Follow our Instagram and Facebook for more info soon!

Store Hours and location:

Saturday: 11AM - 8PM

Sunday: 11AM - 7PM

Monday (Halloween): 12PM-7PM

3643 Hixson Pike

Info

Infinity Flux 3643 Hixson Pike, Suite B, Hixson, Tennessee 37415
Kids & Family, Markets
4235915689
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Free Comics, Sales & Fun at Infinity Flux Comics & Games! - 2022-10-29 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Free Comics, Sales & Fun at Infinity Flux Comics & Games! - 2022-10-29 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Free Comics, Sales & Fun at Infinity Flux Comics & Games! - 2022-10-29 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Free Comics, Sales & Fun at Infinity Flux Comics & Games! - 2022-10-29 11:00:00 ical

EPB Community Spotlight

newsletter small box 5

Calendar Of Events

Sunday

October 23, 2022

Monday

October 24, 2022

Tuesday

October 25, 2022

Wednesday

October 26, 2022

Thursday

October 27, 2022

Friday

October 28, 2022

Saturday

October 29, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours