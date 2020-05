Free Covid-19 Testing at Avondale YFD Center

We're partnering with Cempa Community Care and LifeSpring Community Health to provide free COVID-19 testing in the Avondale community. To receive testing, you can drive through or walk up! If transportation assistance is needed, please contact Tri-City Transportation at 423.544.1008.

For more information, please reach out to info@cempa.org.

