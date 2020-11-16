FREE Covid-19 Testing for UTC Community

Free and available for students, faculty and staff.

This is not for members of the campus community with COVID-19 symptoms or who have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 in the past 14 days. Connect with your health care provider, the Hamilton County Health Department or UHS at 423-425-2266 if you need testing for symptoms or exposure.

WHEN:

Nov. 12, 13, 16 and 17, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. each day

WHERE:

University Center Chattanooga Room

DETAILS:

Walk-through testing is available for members of the campus community who want to know their COVID-19 status before traveling for the holiday break.

Bring your own device (smart phone, tablet, laptop) to create an online account for receiving your results. If you do not have a device, some will be available to use.

Test results should be available within 3-5 days.

You are not required to isolate while awaiting test results, but you should limit your movement between home, work and campus.

Be vigilant about social distancing, mask wearing and limiting your contact with others while awaiting test results.

Reinfections are possible.

If you tested positive for COVID-19 more than 90 days ago, you could get the virus again.