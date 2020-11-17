FREE Covid-19 Testing for UTC Community

to

UTC University Center 642 A E. 5th Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

FREE Covid-19 Testing for UTC Community

Free and available for students, faculty and staff.

This is not for members of the campus community with COVID-19 symptoms or who have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 in the past 14 days. Connect with your health care provider, the Hamilton County Health Department or UHS at 423-425-2266 if you need testing for symptoms or exposure.

WHEN:

Nov. 12, 13, 16 and 17, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. each day

WHERE:

University Center Chattanooga Room

DETAILS:

Walk-through testing is available for members of the campus community who want to know their COVID-19 status before traveling for the holiday break.

Bring your own device (smart phone, tablet, laptop) to create an online account for receiving your results. If you do not have a device, some will be available to use.

Test results should be available within 3-5 days.

You are not required to isolate while awaiting test results, but you should limit your movement between home, work and campus.

Be vigilant about social distancing, mask wearing and limiting your contact with others while awaiting test results.

Reinfections are possible.

If you tested positive for COVID-19 more than 90 days ago, you could get the virus again.

Info

UTC University Center 642 A E. 5th Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Health & Wellness
to
Google Calendar - FREE Covid-19 Testing for UTC Community - 2020-11-17 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - FREE Covid-19 Testing for UTC Community - 2020-11-17 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - FREE Covid-19 Testing for UTC Community - 2020-11-17 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - FREE Covid-19 Testing for UTC Community - 2020-11-17 11:00:00 ical
newsletter small box blue

EPB Local Business Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Monday

November 16, 2020

Tuesday

November 17, 2020

Wednesday

November 18, 2020

Thursday

November 19, 2020

Friday

November 20, 2020

Saturday

November 21, 2020

Sunday

November 22, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours