Free Dinner at Hamilton Community Church

Need a night off from cooking?

Would a free meal help you out?

Every Tuesday, stop by Hamilton Community Church and pick up dinners for you and your family. No charge, and everyone is welcome. During the Covid crisis, we are handing out meals for you to drive thru and pick up.

Jesus told us to feed his sheep, and that's we are doing. Join us every Tuesday from 6:00-7:30 (or until food runs out).