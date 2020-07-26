Free Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing

Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing will be available at Volkswagen Chattanooga Sunday, July 26. The testing will be on a first-come, first-served basis from 8 a.m. to noon. No appointment required.

The testing is made possible by the State of Tennessee, the Office of Governor Bill Lee and the Tennessee National Guard.

The temporary drive-thru testing site will provide COVID-19 viral detection tests without an appointment, symptoms, insurance, or a doctor’s note, and regardless of immigration status. Patients remain in their vehicles throughout the process.

Nurses and/or National Guard medics will collect samples using nasal swabs, which will be sent to a lab for active infection testing. Test result turnaround time will be dependent upon the volume of samples received by the labs. While labs are working to increase turnaround time, results are typically available between three and five days. Patients will be able to access their results via an online portal.

COVID-19 viral detection tests can identify the virus before a person feels unwell or before they spread it to another individual.

Volkswagen Chattanooga is located at 8001 Volkswagen Dr. The Volkswagen factory will not be accessible to the public during testing.

For more information about this event, visit www.WeAreVolkswagen.com/testing. For information about coronavirus in Tennessee, visit www.tn.gov/covid-19.