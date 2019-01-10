Free Family Night

Creative Discovery Museum 321 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Admission is free at Creative Discovery Museum Thursday, Jan. 10 from 5:30-8 p.m. The Museum offers free admission to everyone on the second Thursday of every month.

Guests can make a splash in RiverPlay, create works of art in Arts Alley, dig for dinosaur bones in Excavation Station and more. The evening ends with an interactive science show in the Auditorium.

The second floor gallery will be empty due to exhibit change out.

Free Family Nights are sponsored by Tennessee Valley Authority and Publix Charities.

Creative Discovery Museum 321 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
