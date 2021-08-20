Free Flow Creative Writing

Celebrate the end of the week (and start of the weekend!) by creating space for your creative writing. This 75 min class will offer a series of fun timed writing prompts to spark your imagination. The prompts will inspire whatever you feel like writing — fiction, poetry, nonfiction/memoir, lyric-hybrid – sky’s the limit! This class welcomes all writers at any stage in their writing journey.

Please bring your own writing materials (computer, phone, notebook, etc.). Snacks and tea will be available, but feel free to bring your own as well. Masks are encouraged.

About the teacher:

Anneli Matheson’s essay “A Wander Down Dried Seafood Street” was a runner-up in Sweet Lit’s 2020 Flash Essay Contest. Her stories and essays have appeared in The Ilanot Review, Cha: An Asian Literary Journal, 5x5, and Lowestoft Chronicle, among others. One of her favorite projects of all time was co-editing the poetry cookbook Feast: Poetry and Recipes for a Full Seating at Dinner (Black Lawrence Press, 2015). She holds an MFA in Creative Writing from City University of Hong Kong, and is working on her first novel.