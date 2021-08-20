Free Flow Creative Writing

to

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Free Flow Creative Writing

Celebrate the end of the week (and start of the weekend!) by creating space for your creative writing. This 75 min class will offer a series of fun timed writing prompts to spark your imagination. The prompts will inspire whatever you feel like writing — fiction, poetry, nonfiction/memoir, lyric-hybrid – sky’s the limit! This class welcomes all writers at any stage in their writing journey.

Please bring your own writing materials (computer, phone, notebook, etc.). Snacks and tea will be available, but feel free to bring your own as well. Masks are encouraged.

About the teacher:

Anneli Matheson’s essay “A Wander Down Dried Seafood Street” was a runner-up in Sweet Lit’s 2020 Flash Essay Contest. Her stories and essays have appeared in The Ilanot Review, Cha: An Asian Literary Journal, 5x5, and Lowestoft Chronicle, among others. One of her favorite projects of all time was co-editing the poetry cookbook Feast: Poetry and Recipes for a Full Seating at Dinner (Black Lawrence Press, 2015). She holds an MFA in Creative Writing from City University of Hong Kong, and is working on her first novel.

Info

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
Art & Exhibitions
4235212643
to
Google Calendar - Free Flow Creative Writing - 2021-08-20 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Free Flow Creative Writing - 2021-08-20 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Free Flow Creative Writing - 2021-08-20 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Free Flow Creative Writing - 2021-08-20 18:00:00 ical

We Try Wednesday On Big FM

newsletter small box orange 2

Calendar Of Events

Wednesday

August 4, 2021

Thursday

August 5, 2021

Friday

August 6, 2021

Saturday

August 7, 2021

Sunday

August 8, 2021

Monday

August 9, 2021

Tuesday

August 10, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours