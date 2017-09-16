Free Gardening Class -- All About Dahlias!

to Google Calendar - Free Gardening Class -- All About Dahlias! - 2017-09-16 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Free Gardening Class -- All About Dahlias! - 2017-09-16 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Free Gardening Class -- All About Dahlias! - 2017-09-16 10:00:00 iCalendar - Free Gardening Class -- All About Dahlias! - 2017-09-16 10:00:00

UT Extension Office 6183 Adamson Cir., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Learn "All About Dahlias" with Holly Colf, a master gardener and avid perennial gardener who has grown Dahlias for over 20 years. Dahlias come in a rainbow of colors and range in size, from the giant 10-inch “dinnerplate” blooms to the 2-inch lollipop-style pompons. Most varieties grow 4 to 5 feet tall but there are also dwarf varieties. While she has a definite bias toward the large, showy varieties, Holly also appreciates the beauty and forms of the many other types of Dahlias. Come to her presentation to learn about these versatile flowers and how to grow them in your own garden. Holly’s garden in the Ooltewah area features several different Dahlia varieties, which she will show in her presentation.

Info
UT Extension Office 6183 Adamson Cir., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee View Map
Education & Learning
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Free Gardening Class -- All About Dahlias! - 2017-09-16 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Free Gardening Class -- All About Dahlias! - 2017-09-16 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Free Gardening Class -- All About Dahlias! - 2017-09-16 10:00:00 iCalendar - Free Gardening Class -- All About Dahlias! - 2017-09-16 10:00:00
Current Issue

The Pulse Calendar

Monday

September 11, 2017

Tuesday

September 12, 2017

Wednesday

September 13, 2017

Thursday

September 14, 2017

Friday

September 15, 2017

Saturday

September 16, 2017

Sunday

September 17, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours