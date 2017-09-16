Free Gardening Class -- All About Dahlias!

Learn "All About Dahlias" with Holly Colf, a master gardener and avid perennial gardener who has grown Dahlias for over 20 years. Dahlias come in a rainbow of colors and range in size, from the giant 10-inch “dinnerplate” blooms to the 2-inch lollipop-style pompons. Most varieties grow 4 to 5 feet tall but there are also dwarf varieties. While she has a definite bias toward the large, showy varieties, Holly also appreciates the beauty and forms of the many other types of Dahlias. Come to her presentation to learn about these versatile flowers and how to grow them in your own garden. Holly’s garden in the Ooltewah area features several different Dahlia varieties, which she will show in her presentation.