Free Gardening Class: Fall Lawn Care

× Expand Master Gardeners of Hamilton County 3rd Saturday Gardening Classes

The Master Gardeners of Hamilton County (MGHC), in association with the Hamilton County Extension, continue their 3rd Saturday Gardening Classes, which are offered in person and online via Zoom. The next class takes place on Saturday, September 17 at 10:00 a.m., with “Turf Grasses and Fall Lawn Care,” presented by Master Gardener Mike Payne. MGHC’s 3rd Saturday Gardening Classes are free to the public and take place at the UT-Hamilton County Extension, 6183 Adamson Circle, off Bonny Oaks Drive in Chattanooga. To sign up to attend in person or to register for the Zoom link, go to: https://mghc.org/calendar/3rd-saturday-class-turf-grasses-fall-lawn-care/

Master Gardener Mike Payne comments, “If you are wondering how to manage or refurbish your lawn or are creating a new garden, this class will explain the different types of grasses and how to choose the right one for your landscape. Then we’ll move on to covering the basic “do’s and don’ts” of Fall lawn care – how to properly proper maintain Cool Season grasses and how to put your Warm Season grasses to bed for the winter.” Mike Payne has been a Hamilton County Master Gardener since the program's inception in1994. A leader on the local and state level, he was instrumental in establishing MGHC’s Hummingbird and Butterfly Garden between the Tennessee Aquariums, as well as creating MGHC's the Beginners & Newcomers Classes, which he taught for twenty-two years.