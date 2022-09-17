Free Gardening Class: Fall Lawn Care

to

UT Extension Office 6183 Adamson Cir., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

The Master Gardeners of Hamilton County (MGHC), in association with the Hamilton County Extension, continue their 3rd Saturday Gardening Classes, which are offered in person and online via Zoom. The next class takes place on Saturday, September 17 at 10:00 a.m., with “Turf Grasses and Fall Lawn Care,” presented by Master Gardener Mike Payne. MGHC’s 3rd Saturday Gardening Classes are free to the public and take place at the UT-Hamilton County Extension, 6183 Adamson Circle, off Bonny Oaks Drive in Chattanooga. To sign up to attend in person or to register for the Zoom link, go to: https://mghc.org/calendar/3rd-saturday-class-turf-grasses-fall-lawn-care/

Master Gardener Mike Payne comments, “If you are wondering how to manage or refurbish your lawn or are creating a new garden, this class will explain the different types of grasses and how to choose the right one for your landscape. Then we’ll move on to covering the basic “do’s and don’ts” of Fall lawn care – how to properly proper maintain Cool Season grasses and how to put your Warm Season grasses to bed for the winter.” Mike Payne has been a Hamilton County Master Gardener since the program's inception in1994. A leader on the local and state level, he was instrumental in establishing MGHC’s Hummingbird and Butterfly Garden between the Tennessee Aquariums, as well as creating MGHC's the Beginners & Newcomers Classes, which he taught for twenty-two years.

Info

UT Extension Office 6183 Adamson Cir., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Education & Learning, Home & Garden
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Free Gardening Class: Fall Lawn Care - 2022-09-17 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Free Gardening Class: Fall Lawn Care - 2022-09-17 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Free Gardening Class: Fall Lawn Care - 2022-09-17 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Free Gardening Class: Fall Lawn Care - 2022-09-17 10:00:00 ical

EPB Community Spotlight

newsletter small box 5

Calendar Of Events

Thursday

September 8, 2022

Friday

September 9, 2022

Saturday

September 10, 2022

Sunday

September 11, 2022

Monday

September 12, 2022

Tuesday

September 13, 2022

Wednesday

September 14, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours