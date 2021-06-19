Free Gardening Class: Home Irrigation System

The Master Gardeners of Hamilton County (MGHC), in association with the University of Tennessee Extension, continue their 3rd Saturday Free Public Gardening Classes online via Zoom in 2021. The next class takes place on Saturday, June 19 at 10:00 a.m., featuring “Installing a Home Irrigation System” presented by Master Gardener Diane Shelly. The Zoom link to access this public class is available on the MGHC website: https://mghc.org/public-classes/.

Master Gardener Diane Shelly comments, “Planning to travel and worried about watering your garden? It is possible to create a microjet irrigation system from your hose spigot. I have successfully installed microjet systems with timers in my four different home gardens. This easy-to-create system includes a battery-powered clock and a variety of spray heads that can be customized to meet specific needs. My presentation will also include a YouTube video you can refer to as you build your own irrigation system. Join me and learn how to keep your garden watered during the hot dry summer months!”