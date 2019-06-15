Free Gardening Class: Worm Composting

UT Extension Office 6183 Adamson Cir., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Learn about worm composting or "vermiculture" from Master Gardener Robbie Summerour. For millions of years, worms have been hard at work breaking down organic materials and returning nutrients to the soil. The end result of worms turning fruit and vegetable scraps and other organic material into nutrient-rich compost is called "vermicompost," or worm compost. Many gardeners are familiar with composting organic material -- leaves and grass clippings along with kitchen scraps -- to improve average garden soil. Worm composting speeds up the process of breaking down to produce a highly nutrient-rich soil amendment for both vegetable and flower gardens resulting in greater productivity for the time and effort involved.

For additional information and to register for the class, visit http://mghc.org/education-committee-classes/.

UT Extension Office 6183 Adamson Cir., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Education & Learning, Home & Garden, This & That
