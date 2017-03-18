Healthy Tennessee, Volkswagen and Pro Health are partnering together to host a free health fair at the Volkswagen Conference Center on Saturday, March 18th from 10am to 1pm. Dozens of health care professionals will be available to consult with local residents and visitors about their health concerns as well as several health-focused companies and organizations will be on board to provide free health screenings, products and promotional items.
Info
Volkswagen Conference Center 8001 Volkswagen Dr., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421 View Map
please enable javascript to view