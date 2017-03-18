Free Health Fair

to Google Calendar - Free Health Fair - 2017-03-18 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Free Health Fair - 2017-03-18 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Free Health Fair - 2017-03-18 10:00:00 iCalendar - Free Health Fair - 2017-03-18 10:00:00

Volkswagen Conference Center 8001 Volkswagen Dr., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421

Healthy Tennessee, Volkswagen and Pro Health are partnering together to host a free health fair at the Volkswagen Conference Center on Saturday, March 18th from 10am to 1pm. Dozens of health care professionals will be available to consult with local residents and visitors about their health concerns as well as several health-focused companies and organizations will be on board to provide free health screenings, products and promotional items.

Info

Volkswagen Conference Center 8001 Volkswagen Dr., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421 View Map

Health & Wellness

Visit Event Website

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Free Health Fair - 2017-03-18 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Free Health Fair - 2017-03-18 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Free Health Fair - 2017-03-18 10:00:00 iCalendar - Free Health Fair - 2017-03-18 10:00:00

Current Issue

The Pulse Calendar

Tuesday

February 28, 2017

Wednesday

March 1, 2017

Thursday

March 2, 2017

Friday

March 3, 2017

Saturday

March 4, 2017

Sunday

March 5, 2017

Monday

March 6, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours