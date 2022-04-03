Free Healthy Taste Vegfest

to

Collegedale Commons 4950 Swinyar Drive, City of Collegedale, Tennessee

A free vegan/plant-based festival will take place on Sunday, April 3, 2022, from 11 am – 6 pm, at The Commons in Collegedale, 4950 Swinyar Drive, Collegedale, TN 37363. Local food vendors will sell vegan/plant-based products and health-related products. The festival will also feature breakout sessions and lectures on gardening and boosting immunity in the body. An interactive program for children will also take place, with special guest Rick Teepen, of the Creation Museum, providing a reptile show at 12 pm and 3 pm. The festival is free and open to the public and no registration is required. For more information, visit https://www.healthytaste.net/chattanooga or contact Gabriel Mcclover at 423-397-6805 or gabriel@healthytaste.net.

The event is sponsored by Healthy Taste, Inc, a nonprofit dedicated to introducing tasty plant-based foods to improve overall health by equipping and empowering individuals with resources needed to make lasting improvements in their lives.

Info

Collegedale Commons 4950 Swinyar Drive, City of Collegedale, Tennessee
Festivals & Fairs, Health & Wellness, Kids & Family
423-397-6805
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Free Healthy Taste Vegfest - 2022-04-03 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Free Healthy Taste Vegfest - 2022-04-03 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Free Healthy Taste Vegfest - 2022-04-03 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Free Healthy Taste Vegfest - 2022-04-03 11:00:00 ical

EPB Community Spotlight

newsletter small box orange 2

Calendar Of Events

Monday

March 7, 2022

Sorry, no events.

Tuesday

March 8, 2022

Wednesday

March 9, 2022

Thursday

March 10, 2022

Friday

March 11, 2022

Saturday

March 12, 2022

Sunday

March 13, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours