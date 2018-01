80% of all Sudden Cardiac Arrests happen at home!

During "Heart Month" we are offering the FREE HOPE class! HOPE is a free community CPR class providing Hands On Practical Experience in a simplified form of CPR using only chest compressions (no mouth-to-mouth breaths.) Participation in HOPE does not result in certification.

For certified classes or to learn more about HOPE contact:

Judy Eaves

jude24judy@yahoo.com