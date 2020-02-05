Free Indoor Archery Session

Looking for something fun to do to stay active and warm this winter? Outdoor Chattanooga is your local resource for all things outdoors and they aim to inspire you to get out and play even when it’s cold outside with their free indoor archery sessions. Every Wednesday in February and March, Outdoor Chattanooga’s instructors get out the bows and arrows and set up archery targets inside their building located in Coolidge Park to create an indoor archery range. They invite you to join them for one of the two sessions they are offering this year.

Adult only Archery | 2:30 - 3:30 p.m. Similar to adult swim time at the local pool, this session is targeted to archers over the age of 30. The focus is on group games for friendly competition and comradery with peers and is optimal for those that can attend for the full hour. Please, no children during this session.

Try Archery | 3:30 to 6:00 p.m. right after the adult-only session. These sessions are drop-in style, open to all ages 5 and up, and follows the National Archery in Schools Progam (NASP) format. The focus is on teaching the fundamentals of archery with an emphasis on range safety rules. Participants get multiple opportunities to shoot during the session. No reservation or prior experience required to attend either of the sessions. Just show up, take aim and give archery a try! Call Outdoor Chattanooga at 423-643-6888 to learn more.

