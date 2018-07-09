FREE Kids & Pros Football Camp

to Google Calendar - FREE Kids & Pros Football Camp - 2018-07-09 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - FREE Kids & Pros Football Camp - 2018-07-09 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - FREE Kids & Pros Football Camp - 2018-07-09 17:00:00 iCalendar - FREE Kids & Pros Football Camp - 2018-07-09 17:00:00

Baylor School 171 Baylor School Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

DEVELOPING CHARACTER AND SKILLS THROUGH ATHLETICS A GAME-CHANGING EXPERIENCE!

Kids & Pros will be at City Stadium in Lynchburg for a FREE football camp! NFL alumni teach safe tackling techniques and position fundamentals training while incorporating life skills lessons into 3-day non-contact skills camp for athletes ages 7-13. Sign up today! Space is limited, registration is required, no equipment is necessary.

Baylor School

171 Baylor School Road

Chattanooga, TN 37405

July 9-11, 2018 6:00–9:00pm

Parent Information Session covers proper equipment fitting, concussion awareness and safety issues. Monday, July 9, from 6:30-7:30pm.

Info
Baylor School 171 Baylor School Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405 View Map
Education & Learning, Sports
404-226-7497
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - FREE Kids & Pros Football Camp - 2018-07-09 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - FREE Kids & Pros Football Camp - 2018-07-09 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - FREE Kids & Pros Football Camp - 2018-07-09 17:00:00 iCalendar - FREE Kids & Pros Football Camp - 2018-07-09 17:00:00
DI 15.26

The Pulse Calendar

Tuesday

July 3, 2018

Wednesday

July 4, 2018

Thursday

July 5, 2018

Friday

July 6, 2018

Saturday

July 7, 2018

Sunday

July 8, 2018

Monday

July 9, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours