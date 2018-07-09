FREE Kids & Pros Football Camp

DEVELOPING CHARACTER AND SKILLS THROUGH ATHLETICS A GAME-CHANGING EXPERIENCE!

Kids & Pros will be at City Stadium in Lynchburg for a FREE football camp! NFL alumni teach safe tackling techniques and position fundamentals training while incorporating life skills lessons into 3-day non-contact skills camp for athletes ages 7-13. Sign up today! Space is limited, registration is required, no equipment is necessary.

Baylor School

171 Baylor School Road

Chattanooga, TN 37405

July 9-11, 2018 6:00–9:00pm

Parent Information Session covers proper equipment fitting, concussion awareness and safety issues. Monday, July 9, from 6:30-7:30pm.