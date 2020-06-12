Free Live Date Night: Salsa With Me, Sweetheart

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Free Live Date Night: Salsa With Me, Sweetheart

Dance like no one is watching with your spouse! Salsa with Me, Sweetheart is a LIVE VIRTUAL Date Night for you and your honey to learn how to salsa together in the comfort of your own home. Join couple Martin and Nancy Smith as they guide you through the salsa step-by-step. Throughout the event, an FTF facilitator will help you discover the parallels between the salsa and your own marriage dance. You'll end your date with a new way to groove and new tools you can use to keep your marriage strong for a lifetime. RSVP "Going" and invite all your couple friends!

Event details: https://www.facebook.com/events/291181008940847/

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
