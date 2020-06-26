Free Live Virtual Date Night: Sweet & Savory Marriage

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Free Live Virtual Date Night: Sweet & Savory Marriage

Tired of cooking the same old things in your kitchen? Need a little passionate boost in your marriage? Turn up the heat and try something new with Chef Jeff Pennypacker from Sweet and Savory Classroom during this FREE LIVE Virtual Date Night, Sweet and Savory Marriage!

You and your spouse will be guided through the process of making crepes in the comfort of your own kitchen. The cool thing about crepes is you can fill them with different flavors and make the overall taste sweet or savory, whatever you desire. An FTF facilitator will give you tools and insights to increase your connection with your spouse and keep the flame of passion burning for years to come.

Register today by choosing "going"!! We'll post the shopping list soon!

Event details: https://www.facebook.com/events/2742368805993330/

