The Low Vision Network will host an expo on Friday, April 6, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at North River Civic Center, 1009 Executive Drive, Hixson.

The FREE low vision expo will feature the latest technology and optical magnifiers for individuals who are blind or visually impaired. Over 20 vendors and service providers will be on hand. If you or someone you know has visual impairments, please come to this event!

Items of interest include:

The OrCam MyEye is a smart camera that attaches to any pair of glasses and has the ability to recognize faces, products and read text aloud.

Jordy Glasses are a battery-operated, full-color portable magnification system that can be worn like a pair of glasses to see.

Digital magnifiers can help users read the mail or books, crossword puzzle or writing.