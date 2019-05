Come celebrate the start of Memorial Day weekend with a Free Movie at Chester Frost Park Beach!

Movie will start at Dark (approximately 9:00 PM)

Movie Description: PG – 13

Arthur is only half human. As he discovers his other half, he must embrace his destiny and become the protector of the Ocean that he is meant to be.

Concessions will be available.

For more information go to http://parks.hamiltontn.gov/