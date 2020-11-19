Free One-Day Flu Vaccination Clinic

The Hamilton County Health Department will be offering a free, drive-through one-day flu vaccination clinic while supplies last:

When: Thursday, November 19, 12:00PM – 5:00PM

Where: Alstom Plant, 1125 Riverfront Pkwy, Chattanooga, TN 37402

Who: Anyone 18 years or older, not just residents of Hamilton County (see below for pediatric flu vaccine locations)

Cost: Free

This #FightFluTN event is part of a statewide initiative.

American Sign Language and Spanish/English interpreters will be on site.

Requirements: All vehicle occupants must be wearing a face mask whether they are receiving the vaccine or not. Those with COVID-19 symptoms or those in COVID-19 isolation/quarantine should not come.

Please note, the COVID-19 testing hours at Alstom will be reduced to 8:30AM – 11:30AM this date only to allow workers to switch the site over from COVID testing to flu vaccination. Additionally, the Alstom COVID testing site will be closed Thanksgiving Day and the Friday after. Testing will resume Saturday, November 28. Please plan accordingly.

The Health Department is using its emergency preparedness plans to conduct this special flu vaccine clinic. Since the anticipated COVID-19 vaccine will be delivered to the public in a similar manner, staff hope for a large number of people to participate to practice their readiness and capacity to distribute COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available.

Participants are asked to wear short-sleeves or loose fitting clothing so they can easily access the upper arm. Pets other than service animals should be left at home.

For more information about the flu vaccine or COVID-19, call the Health Department’s information hotline at (423) 209-8383, or visit the calendar on their website.

For locations of free flu vaccination clinics in other southeast Tennessee counties offered by the Tennessee Department of Health, consult their website here: https://bit.ly/2IIdeSe.