Free Pancake Breakfast

St. Alban's Episcopal Church 7514 Hixson Pike, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

St. Alban's Episcopal Church, 7514 Hixson Pike, invites everyone to a free pancake breakfast with sausage, coffee and juices from 9-11:30am.

Along with indoor seating - weather permitting, there will be additional seating outside and dogs are welcomed but do need to be leashed.

While attending our breakfast, please check out our weekly Farmers' Market with local vendors and our new Community Co-op Garden.

St. Alban's free pancake breakfasts are being offered on the 2nd Saturday of each month through October.

4236452517
