Free RPG Day

Free RPG Day 2020 is just around the corner! Unfortunately, due to community safety concerns we will not be running any in-store games this year. We will, however, still have a few event exclusives for sale and tons of freebies for you guys to enjoy.

The materials for this year's event include books and accessories from our friends at: Goodman Games, Paizo, Roll 20, QWorkshop, WizKids, 9th Level, Magpie Games, Fantasy Flight Games, and more!

Infinity Flux is also offering 10% off on all dice, RPG books, miniatures, and related accessories during Free RPG Day as a thanks for shopping local and helping us to support Chattanooga area gaming for years to come.

If you've got any questions please either message the main store page or give us a call at 423-591-5689.