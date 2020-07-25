Free RPG Day

to

Infinity Flux 3643 Hixson Pike, Suite B, Hixson, Tennessee 37415

Free RPG Day

Free RPG Day 2020 is just around the corner! Unfortunately, due to community safety concerns we will not be running any in-store games this year. We will, however, still have a few event exclusives for sale and tons of freebies for you guys to enjoy.

The materials for this year's event include books and accessories from our friends at: Goodman Games, Paizo, Roll 20, QWorkshop, WizKids, 9th Level, Magpie Games, Fantasy Flight Games, and more!

Infinity Flux is also offering 10% off on all dice, RPG books, miniatures, and related accessories during Free RPG Day as a thanks for shopping local and helping us to support Chattanooga area gaming for years to come.

If you've got any questions please either message the main store page or give us a call at 423-591-5689.

Info

Infinity Flux 3643 Hixson Pike, Suite B, Hixson, Tennessee 37415
This & That
to
Google Calendar - Free RPG Day - 2020-07-25 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Free RPG Day - 2020-07-25 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Free RPG Day - 2020-07-25 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Free RPG Day - 2020-07-25 12:00:00 ical
newsletter small box orange 2

Calendar Of Events

Wednesday

July 22, 2020

Thursday

July 23, 2020

Friday

July 24, 2020

Saturday

July 25, 2020

Sunday

July 26, 2020

Monday

July 27, 2020

Tuesday

July 28, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

Inside The Pulse