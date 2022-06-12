Free Scenic City Chorale Concert

The Scenic City Chorale will perform a free concert at the Jewish Cultural Center, 5461 North Terrace Road, on Sunday, June 12 at 3:00 p.m.. To celebrate Flag Day, patriotic arrangements of songs such as America, Sing the Stars and Stripes, and From Sea to Shining Sea will be included in the program. Additional arrangements of Love Is a Many Splendored Thing, Elijah Rock and Hine Ma Tov will also be included. For more information or to register visit www.jewishchattanooga.com.

Scenic City Chorale is an all-volunteer organization comprised of mostly retired persons who love music, and especially love to sing. The 60 member choir meets once weekly for rehearsal and performs concerts throughout the greater Chattanooga and North Georgia areas. The Chorale performs concerts for community groups, private events, in assisted living and nursing facilities. The Music Director is Ron Starnes. The Chorale Manager and Music Librarian is Bobbie Howell. Accompanists are Freda Hart, Nancy Teague, and Gene Wolfe. Mrs. Teague also serves as Assistant Director. Begun under the auspices of Chattanooga Senior Neighbors, and later by the Alexian Brothers entity, the Chorale is now independent.

The Jewish Cultural Center, funded by the Jewish Federation of Greater Chattanooga, offers programs, classes and exhibits, social services, and a preschool—all rooted in Jewish values. The facility enables the Jewish community to raise its visibility, foster relationships, and strengthen its identity in the Chattanooga area. For more information about the Jewish Federation and its offerings visit www.jewishchattanooga.com. The Jewish Cultural Center is located at 5461 North Terrace, the Center and its programs are open to everyone regardless of religious affiliation.