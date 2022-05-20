× Expand Taylor Bostwick BHSM Free Screening Day Facebook Event Cover Free Screening Day

Get a free hearing or speech screening to ensure you or your loved one doesn't have an undiagnosed hearing loss or speech disorder.

You can reserve a spot for a 30-minute speech screening and/or a 15-minute hearing screening. Our speech-language pathologists and audiologist will conduct quick assessments to let you know if you or your loved one are on track or possibly need a full evaluation.

This event is part of our celebration of Better Hearing and Speech Month. We're marking the occasion with events, giveaways and educational content all month long. The goal is to raise awareness about communication disorders and the role the Center plays in providing life-altering treatment.