Free Screening Day

to

The Speech & Hearing Center 2212 Encompass Drive Suite 148, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421

Get a free hearing or speech screening to ensure you or your loved one doesn't have an undiagnosed hearing loss or speech disorder.

You can reserve a spot for a 30-minute speech screening and/or a 15-minute hearing screening. Our speech-language pathologists and audiologist will conduct quick assessments to let you know if you or your loved one are on track or possibly need a full evaluation.

This event is part of our celebration of Better Hearing and Speech Month. We're marking the occasion with events, giveaways and educational content all month long. The goal is to raise awareness about communication disorders and the role the Center plays in providing life-altering treatment.

Info

The Speech & Hearing Center 2212 Encompass Drive Suite 148, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421
Health & Wellness
4236226900
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Free Screening Day - 2022-05-20 08:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Free Screening Day - 2022-05-20 08:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Free Screening Day - 2022-05-20 08:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Free Screening Day - 2022-05-20 08:00:00 ical

EPB Community Spotlight

newsletter small box blue

Calendar Of Events

Monday

May 2, 2022

Tuesday

May 3, 2022

Wednesday

May 4, 2022

Thursday

May 5, 2022

Friday

May 6, 2022

Saturday

May 7, 2022

Sunday

May 8, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours