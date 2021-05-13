Free Smoking Cessation Course

Quitting smoking has immediate and long-term health benefits – from lowering your heart rate and blood pressure within minutes to adding years to your life expectancy. As a way to help people quit smoking and improve their health, CHI Memorial is offering a free eight-week Freedom From Smoking ® program which helps participants learn how to beat tobacco addiction, lifestyle changes that make quitting easier, stress management, how to avoid weight gain and how to stay smoke-free for good.

A new session of Freedom From Smoking ® will begin virtually on Thursday, May 13, 2021. The class will meet via Zoom or phone weekly for eight weeks. The class time is noon – 1:30 pm.

Freedom From Smoking ® is an American Lung Association program that has helped more than one million Americans overcome an addiction to nicotine during the past 39 years. The program is designed for a small group setting. Anyone who has a desire to stop smoking should call 423.495.7703 to register for the class. There is no charge for the program.