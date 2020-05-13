Free Testing in Chattanooga

To expand access to COVID-19 testing in the Chattanooga area, Cempa Community Care, in partnership with Alleo Health System and LifeSpring Pediatrics, will offer free drive-thru and walk-up testing in the Bethlehem Center parking lot on Wednesday, May 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Individuals of any age may be tested, and no appointment is required. Testing media will be supplied by the Hamilton County Health Department, and all samples collected at this event will be processed at the Hamilton County Laboratory at Baylor School.