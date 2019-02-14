Free Valentine's Day Concert

FREE VALENTINES DAY CONCERT Feb. 14th – A valentines Day gift from the Chattanooga Songwriters Association. Featuring Chattanooga’s finest singer songwriters. performers are Katrina Barclay, Bob DeYoung, Emily Quinn and Brock McGarity. Where: Heritage House 1428 Jenkins Road, 37421, When: Doors open at 6:30pm. Music starts at 7:00pm. There is no charge or donation requested. For more information phone 423-855-9474.