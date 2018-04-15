Southern Adventist University’s automotive staff and students will be providing free vehicle inspections for the community on April 15 from 1-4 p.m. in the Samaritan Center parking lot in Ooltewah, Tennessee. They will check fluids, belts, hoses, and other maintenance items on the vehicles. While the team will not be doing any repairs on site, following each inspection they will explain to the owner anything that should be fixed. Donations will be accepted on behalf of the Samaritan Center to go toward its programs and services. For more information contact Dale Walters or Emiko Miyagi at 423.236.2863.
Free Vehicle Inspections
Samaritan Center 6017 Ooltewah Georgetown Rd, City of Collegedale, Tennessee 37363
Wednesday
-
This & ThatWriters@Work gets SoLit
-
Concerts & Live MusicCourt of Songs
-
Concerts & Live MusicNo Big Deal
-
Politics & ActivismDrinking Liberally
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicDustin Concannon
-
Concerts & Live MusicMother Legacy
Thursday
-
Kids & FamilyPaw Pals Storytime
-
Charity & FundraisersTaste
-
Concerts & Live MusicJames Crumble Trio
-
Concerts & Live MusicToby Hewitt
Friday
-
Business & Career Health & Wellness This & ThatFREE Low Vision Expo
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsAbove the Valley: Ron Lowery's Aerial Photographs
-
Art & ExhibitionsAn Artist and Her Visions of Art.
-
Concerts & Live MusicPapa Sway
Saturday
-
Home & Garden OutdoorWeed Wrangle at the Conner Toll House
-
-
MarketsCollegedale Market
-
Education & LearningComposition Workshop for Painting and Drawing with Daud Akhriev
Sunday
-
MarketsCollegedale Market
-
Education & LearningComposition Workshop for Painting and Drawing with Daud Akhriev
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningHunter Undergraduate Student Symposium: Foreign Exchange
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicFree Fiddle School
-
Concerts & Live Music Kids & FamilyMid-South Symphonic Band Spring Concert at VW conference center
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Education & Learning This & ThatMessiah: A Closer Look
-
Monday
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
Education & LearningPalette Knife Painting with Mia Bergeron
-
Concerts & Live MusicMonday Nite Big Band
-
Concerts & Live MusicBessie Smith Music
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicVery Open Mic
Tuesday
-
Education & LearningTennessee Aquarium Conservation Institute Tour
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal
-
Concerts & Live MusicBill McCallie and In Cahoots
-
Concerts & Live MusicHeinavanker: Estonian Vocal Ensemble
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Mic with Mike McDade
-
This & ThatTrivia with Jordan Hallquist