Southern Adventist University’s automotive staff and students will be providing free vehicle inspections for the community on April 15 from 1-4 p.m. in the Samaritan Center parking lot in Ooltewah, Tennessee. They will check fluids, belts, hoses, and other maintenance items on the vehicles. While the team will not be doing any repairs on site, following each inspection they will explain to the owner anything that should be fixed. Donations will be accepted on behalf of the Samaritan Center to go toward its programs and services. For more information contact Dale Walters or Emiko Miyagi at 423.236.2863.