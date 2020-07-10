Free Virtual Date Night: Merengue Through Marriage

Think you have two left feet? That shouldn't keep you from dancing!

Sometimes, we have to learn how to step in sync with our partner before we really feel the rhythm and enjoy the dance. And that's what this date night is all about!

Join professional dance instructors, Martin and Nancy Smith, as they guide you through the moves of Merengue, simultaneously guiding you through some moves for your marriage, as well!

Throughout this event, an FTF Facilitator will give you and your honey some time to talk about the steps you're learning and how you can apply them to your own relationship. By the end of the night, you'll know a little more about dance and A LOT more about your spouse, so you can make it through the hard times in marriage and come out even stronger on the other side!

RSVP "going" to this event and be sure to invite all your couple friends to join us while we learn how to Merengue Through Marriage!

Event details: https://www.facebook.com/events/267564617844717/