Free Virtual Date Night: Paint, Play, Passion!

Tired of doing the same old thing for date night? Renew the passion in your marriage by doing something different together on August 7th! Paint, Play, Passion is a virtual date night that will guide you and your spouse to create a beautiful masterpiece together in the comfort of your own home.

Artist Jacqueline Estes will give you step-by-step instructions to create your own individual paintings, but when the night is over, your paintings will come together to form one united image! Plus, an FTF facilitator will provide you with tools and insights you can use to keep the passion and play alive long after the night ends.

***READY TO PAINT WITH US?? Just RSVP "Going" on this to get updates! We'll be going LIVE right here on this event page on August 7th at 8:30PM EST!***

To fully enjoy this date night, you'll need to purchase a few things ahead of time. To make things simple, we've created an Amazon wishlist you can use to purchase the exact art supplies you'll need for the evening. Check it out here: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/LX8XPYRBUC7U?ref_=wl_share

OR, you can purchase the supplies on your own at Wal-Mart, Hobby Lobby, Target or any other large retailer that sells craft supplies!

Here are the items to purchase:

- (2) 8 x 10 Canvases

- (1) Small Acrylic Paint Set (or purchase paints separately in tubes) *Colors needed: Black, Blue, White, Red

- (1) Nylon craft brush set (mix of flat and round brushes, some sets contain a sponge which will work!)

There are also a few bonus items you'll need to grab from around the house:

- Paper Towels

- (2) Paper Plates

- A Table or Flat Surface to Paint On

- Something to Cover the Table with (old drop cloth, plastic table cloth, newspapers, old quilt or sheet, etc.)

- (1) Small Cup or Glass

- (1) Old Toothbrush

- (1) Container Filled with Water to Clean Brushes

- (1) Ruler