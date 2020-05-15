Free Virtual Date Night: You Make My Dreams Come True

You've probably heard it said that "opposites attract," which can make marriage a fun challange to tackle ;) The truth is, differences in your marriage, no matter how small, can actually benefit you, your spouse and your relationship as a whole!

Join us for our next FREE Virtual Date Night: You Make My Dreams Come True for an inside look at how to use your differences to your advantage. You'll be guided through a variety of FUN and simple activities you can do in the comfort of your own home while gaining a few tools to strengthen your marriage for a lifetime.

Event details: https://www.facebook.com/events/534665367197988/