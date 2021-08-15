Free Water for Life Event

The Young Professionals of the KY/TN Section of the American Water Works Association and the Clean Water Professionals of KY & TN are hosting “Water for Life” at Coolidge Park on Sunday, August 15, from 1 to 4 p.m. The goal of the free event is to promote the significance of water within the community through engaging water-related activities.

“Water for Life is a fun way to cultivate a better understanding of the natural resource and the human made infrastructure that brings us comfort and recreation and supports firefighting protection, public health, and businesses,” said Kate MacIndoe, co-chair of the Young Professionals Committee.

Examples of activities that volunteers will provide are handmade water treatment processes, water cycle beaded bracelet and an interactive wetland demonstration. Tennessee American Water’s duck mascot, Puddles, will also be on hand for fun interactions with attendees.

“From its natural source to the tap to the safe return of used water, water is essential to our lives,” said Young Professional Committee Co-Chair Seth Dobyns. “The services that water professionals provide are local by nature, but global in importance.”

Water for Life is one of several events being held in Chattanooga as water professionals from Kentucky and Tennessee gather for their annual Water Professionals Conference. This year’s conference is co-hosted by Tennessee American Water and the City of Chattanooga.