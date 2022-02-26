Free Youth Music Class - The Collective Art Series

× Expand Tennessee Arts Collective TAC - facebook event Tennessee Arts Collective presents The Collective Art Series

Tennessee Arts Collective is hosting a FREE Youth Music Class on Saturday, February 26th from 10am - 11:30am. This class is free and open to any/all elementary and middle school student. Join Amy Carter, the Director of Choral Activities and Musical Theater at Heritage Middle School for this fun, interactive class that will include a drumming circle, vocals, and more! No experience required. This class is designed to introduce the youth to the arts and explore their creativity. Class will take place at Scenic City Dance at 1800 Rossville Avenue, #112, Chattanooga, TN.

**Class is free, but registration is required. Please complete online registration here: https://forms.gle/1eUSJXCMetAdaKWN7

The Collective Art Series Program is partially funded by ArtsBuild.