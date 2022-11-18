Freebird with guest The Wandering Willows

Calhoun's GEM Theatre 114 North Wall Street, Georgia 30701

The GEM Theatre concert series continues with Freebird: The Ultimate Lynyrd Skynyrd Experience and guests The Wandering Willows performing Friday, November 18 at 7:30pm. Tickets are $25; reserved seating available online: https://ci.ovationtix.com/35906.

“Turn it up!” set in motion a musical history that inspired the members of Freebird, at Atlanta-based band whose love of Lynyrd Skynyrd’s music since childhood radiates as they play the songs with the same passion and intensity as the original line-up. Freebird brings the audience back to the 1970s with an energetic and full rendition of one of the greatest bands to ever record and tour.

Special guests The Wandering Willows will also perform Friday night. Known as a southern band playing southern rock music and having fun doing it, The Wandering Willows entertain with original songs, crowd favorites, and songs you forgot you loved.

