Freebird brings the audience back to the 1970s with an energetic and full rendition of Lynyrd Skynyrd’s concert experience. Special guests The Wandering Willows entertain with original songs, crowd favorites, and songs you forgot you loved. Tickets are $25; reserved seating available online: https://ci.ovationtix.com/35906.