Please join us and other ACLU-TN supporters as we share what we’ve been up to in Tennessee – particularly around criminal justice reform and voting rights – and discuss how you can take action for justice and equality. The event is FREE and open to the public.

Thursday, February 22

6:00 – 7:15 p.m.

Chattanooga Public Library

1001 Broad Street, Chattanooga, TN 37402