This seminar is a hands-on opportunity for you to explore your emotions through painting and frequency music. Throughout this process you will create freedom, peace, and restoration. Frequency painting focuses on the power of connecting to your inner being while flowing freely. Your canvas creation will shed light on the matters of your heart and being in that moment. You will have the opportunity to have your canvas creation interpreted by our qualified Holistic Life Coach and Noble Design Coach, Rosetta Greer.

All supplies are provided. Participants are welcome to BYOB.

About the teacher:

Rosetta Greer is the President of Crowning Your Essence, Inc. Rosetta is a Life Consultant, Empowerment Speaker, Holistic Educator & Author. She empowers people to create a conducive reality through purpose discovery, and helps people discover their purpose by activating their greatest version and guiding them to balance their greatness through day-to-day challenges. She believes that the power of support, uplifting, and loving others help one to seek a daily balance in their being while living their best life.

Rosetta has been teaching, guiding and empowering others for over 4 years with over 4000 hours of individual and couple coaching. She works with small businesses and organizations through Executive Consulting to build a top notch team of employees, managers and leaders to adequately and effectively ignite their missions. Rosetta Empowers is the branding voice of empowerment to the world for Crowning Your Essence. "Rosetta Empowers" has made public appearances to speak in Chattanooga (Baby University, Reset-Mindset Initiative Seminars, Northside Neighborhood House, Hixson Middle School, Royalesque Sip Sample & Silent Auction, RCOS Monthly Empowerment Sessions and more); Knoxville, TN; Memphis, TN; Atlanta, GA; and New York.