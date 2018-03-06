"Fresh" Artist Reception

“Fresh” is the theme for In-Town Gallery’s spring all member show. It’s a time for spring cleaning and paintings, jewelry and all three dimensional works that have been in the gallery over six months will be removed and new works brought in.

The gallery will close for a couple of days to patch and paint while the windows are covered getting things prepared for a pristine new look. It is also a time to introduce new members and showcase their work. The twice yearly shows are eagerly anticipated as the First Friday event is particularly festive. Most artists attend the event and are ready to greet guests at the reception which will be May 6 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm. The public is invited to attend the event at 26A Frazier Avenue, Chattanooga, TN.

New member Ellen Biven loved drawing and painting from childhood. Her student days at UTC and Virginia Commonwealth resulted in a BFA Art Education. Along with teaching she has continued to study painting and printmaking. “I find the constant color and light shifts in the sky from dawn to dusk are awe inspiring . There is no better way for me to begin my day than with a glorious sunrise!”

New to the gallery is aerial photographer, Ron Lowery whose bird’s eye views of the United States appear in two colorful coffee table books. From an open cockpit plane built by Lowery and his son he exposes us all to the geography of large slices of the USA. His largest challenge was flying 14,000 miles retracing the route of the Lewis & Clark Expedition. In addition he a commercial studio which serves clients worldwide.

Charlie Yowell made his first moveable art pieces in 1988 using wire coat hangers. From that start came the moving, stained glass and copper pieces often used outdoors. His present work is of animals using glass geodes, and other objects that move. Yowell describes them as works with strong light and weather proof using materials including acrylic, glass, stone and metal with solar collectors.

In addition to these three new members works expect to see paintings, photography, turned wood bowls, lamps and other hand crafted wooden items. Glass pieces are interspersed with metal sculpture and finely crafted and utilitarian pottery offerings. It takes a while to see it all so have some refreshments and chat with the artists while taking it all in.

In-Town Gallery, one of the oldest co-op galleries in the nation was founded in 1974. Located on Frazier Avenue between Market Street and Walnut Street bridges on the North Shore. The gallery is open every day year-round except major holidays. Hours are 11am to 6pm Monday-Saturday, 1pm -5pm Sunday and until 8pm First Friday. Call 423-267-9214. Visit www.intowngallery.com or www.facebook.com/intowngallery.