Fresh Produce Giveaway

Are you or someone you know in need of fresh produce? Come by Red Bank Baptist Church to receive a FREE box of fresh produce. Each box contains 20 pounds of fruits and vegetables.

There are 2000 boxes to give away, so make sure you come by while supplies last!

There will be a drive-through pick-up. We will deliver the food to your car. We will wear masks and practice physical distancing to keep you and your family safe!