Fresh Out the Shoebox Open Mic Poetry Session

Marsha Mills
Poetry is shared and discussed
Free, community open mic session where poetry is shared and discussed.
to
The Edney Innovation Center 1100 Market Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411
Marsha Mills
Poetry is shared and discussed
Free, community open mic session where poetry is shared and discussed.
Art & Exhibitions SportsOne Woman Art Show
-
Education & Learning Food & Drink Home & GardenThankful for Wine - Choosing Wines for Thanksgiving
-
This & ThatVeterans Day Celebration
-
Concerts & Live MusicAcoustic Lounge with Joe P
-
Concerts & Live MusicJesse James Junkurth
-
Festivals & Fairs Markets This & ThatHolly Jolly Market
Festivals & FairsThe Metro Chattanooga Record Show
Kids & FamilyTouch-A-Truck
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Parties & ClubsWorld Leaders, Broken side, Plvnet
-
Concerts & Live Music Food & Drink OutdoorLive Music on the Patio
-
Concerts & Live Music Food & DrinkLisa Reeves
-
Concerts & Live MusicSongbirds Radio Hour Ep. 3 - Jody Stephens from Big Star
-
Outdoor This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Food & Drink OutdoorPaths to Pints along the Riverwalk
Art & Exhibitions Education & Learning This & ThatRead House Time Capsule Collection
-
© 2021 The Pulse and Brewer Media. All rights reserved.